Algeria: President Tebboune Urges Government to Support Media

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune urged the government to continue to support professional media in a world where the weapon of information truly and effectively defends the interests of peoples and nations.

He reiterated the Algerian state's commitments to achieve freedom of expression and press as part of a comprehensive approach to initiate legislative and regulatory reforms that will soon be crystallized in the form of draft organic law on information and a law on the broadcasting activity.

In addition to this approach, President Tebboune referred to "the operations of domiciliation in Algeria of electronic sites able to put an end to hidden violations under the mask of freedom of expression and the press."

This deontology "is the basis for strengthening confidence in our media that are working to adapt gradually to the requirements of a free and honest national press seeking to enshrine peace, equality, tolerance and respect for privacy and dignity of persons," stressed President Tebboune.

After praising the tireless and constant efforts of journalists to develop media performance, President Tebboune wished the media corporation full success in meeting the aspirations of Algeria to an influential and competitive press.