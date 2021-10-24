Algeria: President Tebboune Urges Government to Support Media

23 October 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune urged the government to continue to support professional media in a world where the weapon of information truly and effectively defends the interests of peoples and nations.

He reiterated the Algerian state's commitments to achieve freedom of expression and press as part of a comprehensive approach to initiate legislative and regulatory reforms that will soon be crystallized in the form of draft organic law on information and a law on the broadcasting activity.

In addition to this approach, President Tebboune referred to "the operations of domiciliation in Algeria of electronic sites able to put an end to hidden violations under the mask of freedom of expression and the press."

This deontology "is the basis for strengthening confidence in our media that are working to adapt gradually to the requirements of a free and honest national press seeking to enshrine peace, equality, tolerance and respect for privacy and dignity of persons," stressed President Tebboune.

After praising the tireless and constant efforts of journalists to develop media performance, President Tebboune wished the media corporation full success in meeting the aspirations of Algeria to an influential and competitive press.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X