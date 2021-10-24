Tanzania, Burundi Explore More Areas for Stronger Bilateral Ties

23 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jacob Mosenda

Dar es Salaam — The governments of Tanzania and Burundi yesterday identified areas of cooperation that would enable the citizens of both countries to benefit from the business opportunities that exist in the two neighbouring nations.

The two Presidents - Samia Suluhu Hassan and Évariste Ndayishimiye - also agreed to continue cooperating in improving business and investment environments to attract more investments into their countries.

One of the shortcomings blocking growth of trade between the two countries was pointed out as insecurity in Burundi. Gowever, this was said to be history and things have changed after President Hassan expressed Tanzania's satisfaction with the current security situation.

The two Heads of State were briefing the media after holding private talks following the arrival of President Ndayishimiye yesterday in the capital Dodoma on a four-day official tour.

This will be President Ndayishimiye's first State visit to Tanzania during the regime of President Hassan - and the second within a year. President Hassan said that they agreed on various aspects of the relationship and cooperation between the two governments, including looking at areas that still have serious security concerns and agreeing on how to work together in dealing with the situation.

"We commend the Burundian government for strengthening the security and safety of its people. The government of Burundi has taken steps to promote peace and stability through national unity...

