Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Heightens Call for Sanctions Removal

THE Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) in South Africa is rallying people in the region to demand the removal of sanctions imposed on the former by Europe and the United States.

ZANU-PF South Africa is organising the Anti-Sanctions marches set for Monday (tomorrow) in the cities of Pretoria (Tshwane) and Cape Town.

This will culminate in the handing over of a petition to the US embassy in Pretoria.

Kennedy Mandaza, the ZANU-PF SA spokesperson, called on South Africans to join the marches.

"Our collective voice can make the difference, in pursuit of a peaceful and united Africa," Mandaza said.

ZANU-PF noted that while the sanctions were paralyzing Zimbabwe's economy, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc had not been spared the impact of the prohibitions against Zimbabwe.

The economic crises have increased of outward migration of skilled and unskilled labour force to Zimbabwe's neighbouring countries.

"This has heavily impacted on the resources of the neighbouring countries, in terms of social service delivery," Mandaza said.

South Africa is the worst affected by the migration, with between two million and five million Zimbabweans estimated to be living in the country.

Mandza said the sporadic xenophobic attacks on foreigners witnessed in South Africa in recent years could be directly attributed to the sanctions.

This as Zimbabwean citizens have put more pressure on jobs and the resources meant for social services.

"The Diaspora community has not been spared either," Mandaza said.

"Some money companies have been blocked from transacting with Zimbabwean financial institutions through money transfers platforms."

Zimbabwe argues the sanctions are retribution by some powerful nations (the US and its Western allies) after the African nation embarked on land reforms to correct colonial land imbalances thereby redistributing the land mostly under control of white farmers.

US and the European Union argue the restrictions were only against ZANU-PF officials and allies for human rights violations and electoral fraud.

In 2019, SADC regional leaders adopted October 25 as the Anti-Sanctions Day.

Alena Douhan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of the unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, arrived in Zimbabwe last Monday on a ten-day assessment of the impact of sanctions.

Last year, South Africa's ruling party - the African National Congress (ANC) and opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) spearheaded the anti-sanctions.

- CAJ News

