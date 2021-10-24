Rwanda: Water Drives Economic Growth, Ministers Told

24 October 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

WaterAid has urged African and European Union ministers to perceive access to water as a part of economic development in the upcoming Africa Union and European Union Ministerial meeting and the AU-EU summit scheduled in Brussels next year.

WaterAid is an international non-profit organisation that provides clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene to vulnerable communities.

The NGO seized the opportunity ahead of the ministerial meeting and asked the ministers to promote a transformative shift towards water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

"We urge African and European Foreign Affairs Ministers to support investments in key services such as clean water, improved sanitation and proper hygiene, to strengthen resilience to climate and health threats and progress towards a sustainable economic recovery,", said Olutayo Bankole-Bolawole, WaterAid East Africa Regional Director.

WaterAid also believes that strengthening provision of those essential water services would be the best approach to revive the economies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We believe that strengthening access to water, sanitation and hygiene is critical for sustainable and inclusive economic recovery and to build communities' resilience in the face of the climate and health crises both Europe and Africa are going through," read the statement released by the NGO.

The recent Mission Critical report revealed that a dollar spent on ensuring WASH infrastructure could avoid at least 62 dollars in flood restoration costs, indicating that access to water, sanitation and hygiene is crucial for communities to resist emergencies and adapt to the changing climate while meeting the basic needs.

The Ministerial meeting is slated on October 26 in Kigali while the African Union-European Union summit is slated in February 2022, in Brussels.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow bertrandbyishim

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X