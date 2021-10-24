Ghana: We Won't Tolerate LGBTQ+ Practice - Greater Accra House of Chiefs

The Greater Regional House of Chiefs (GRHC) has said it would not entertain or tolerate the practice of LGBTQ+ and would vehemently oppose same-sex marriages among its people as it frowns on their cultural values.

The Vice President of GRHC, Nii Odaifio Wulentse III, who spoke on behalf of the House, said, "the traditional authorities want to use this opportunity to voice our displeasure on the issue of accepting people indulging in same-sex marriage."

"As fathers of the land, who have monitored the social and public discourse, we want to add our voices, that this practice will not be entertained or tolerated among our people", Nii Odaifio Wulentse stated.

Nii Odaifio Wulentse III, the Nungua Mantse, told President Akufo-Addo: "Mr President, all eyes are on you to save humanity."

Nii Odaifio Wulentse III made the comments when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday called on Members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs at Dodowa in the Shai Osu Municipality.

He also requested that the Greater Accra Region should be renamed to Ga-Dangbe Region. The Ga Mantse, King Tachie Tsuru Teiko II, repeated the same when President Akufo-Addo visited him at his Palace on Friday.

Nii Odaifio Wulentse III also pleaded with the President to complete the Eastern corridor roads to facilitate easy transportation to that part of the country.

President Akufo-Addo, on his part, said the chieftaincy cases in the Region needed to be resolved as soon as possible, as it would contribute to the peace and stability of the country.

He assured the chiefs that government would facilitate that process to resolve the issues, as well as work hard to complete major roads in the country, including the Eastern Corridor road, "That road will be completed before I leave office."

On the issue of the anti-LBGTQ+ agenda, President Akufo-Addo said he could not comment on the matter "as Parliament is seized of the matter and we hope that it will deal with it satisfactorily."

The President brought his three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region to an end when he inspected the progress of work on the Accra Intelligent Traffic Management Project, Nungua Krowor Greater (La Beach road completion phase 1 & 2 and the 10.60km Meridian Accra roads Nungua Barrier to Tema