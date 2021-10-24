Kenya: County Bans Fish Processing Along Lake Turkana Shores

The Turkana County government has banned processing of fish in Kalokol town and adjacent centers on the shores of Lake Turkana.

County Director of Trade Clement Nadio said the move is intended to promote high levels of sanitation in the regions that frequently experience cholera outbreaks.

Mr Nadio said that the county government had established a designated site for processing fish to ensure consumers of quality and safe fish products.

"We have issued a month-long notice of relocation to all the traders who have also warned about using outlawed polythene bags. Those who dump solid and liquid waste in non-designated areas will be prosecuted," he said.

He noted that the devolved unit seeks to ensure the town, that is attracting traders from as far as the Democratic Republic of Congo, adheres to public health protocols to attract more investors in the fish value chain.

The ban, he said, will be effectively enforced by a multi-sectoral team comprising officers from National Environment Management Authority, trade and public health among others.

Acting County Director of Trade Wilson Ejiye said that hygiene in towns along the shores of Lake Turkana will directly translate into more income for traders and also increase revenue collection.

He appealed to security officers to work with county officials to assure safety of traders.

A public health official, Lumbasi Rapando said that during the one-month notice, they will check compliance to health provisions, especially on the establishment of toilets at business premises.