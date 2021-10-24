Nigeria: Declare Bandits, Kidnappers As Terrorists, Speakers Tell Buhari

The Conference of Speakers of the State Legislatures of Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits and kidnappers as terrorists after brainstorming for about nine hours on how to end security challenges bedevilling the country.

The speakers explained that the declaration of the bandits and kidnappers as terrorists would pave the way for the Nigerian military, police and other security agencies to attack and kill the hooligans without any major consequences in international law.

The forum disclosed this in a communiqué read by its Chairman and Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Suleiman, Saturday evening at the end of its third annual meeting held in Katsina, the Katsina State capital.

The speakers' meeting with the theme: 'The Menace of Insecurity in the Country and the Role of State Assemblies to Restore Peace and Order', which has drawn speakers from the 36 states of Houses of Assembly, aimed at discussing and proffering solutions to the nation's security challenges.

Seleiman, while reading the five-point communiqué before journalists at the Government House, noted that the conference decried the spate of insecurity in the country and resolved to work out legislative frameworks to complement the effort of the federal government in fighting the hoodlums.

He added that the conference also resolved to make relevant laws to address fundamental issues that could curtail insecurity in the country, as well as creating employment for the unemployed youths.

He said: "The conference calls on the federal government to declare bandits and kidnappers as terrorists to enable security agencies to fight the criminals. This is not only to serve as deterant to others but also to become the solution to security challenges facing the country.

"The conference while commending the governors who have given assent to the fund management bills passed by respective state assemblies called on other state governors who are yet to do so to give assent to the bill for effective and efficient implementation of financial autonomy across the nation."