Rwanda: Kenyans Dominate Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally

Kenyans drivers dominated the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally (RMGM) that took place over weekend, claiming all the 3 podium slots.

The RMGR took place from Friday, October 22-24 in Bugesera, and it has been the penultimate round of the African Rally Championship, an international automobile rally championship run under the auspices of the International Federation of Automobiles (FIA).

Carl "Flash" Tundo emerged number 1 in the rally, after racing the 290.20km competitive sections in 1 hour, 29 minutes, 42 seconds and 8 micro-seconds in his Volkswagen Polo R5.

His Kenyan counterparts Patel Karan and McRae Kimathi came second and third, running the 290.20km in a time of 01:29:57.2 and 01:40:17.2 respectively.

Tundo's victory means that he is now the continental champion for the year 2021, a triumph he has claimed prior to the ultimate round of the Africa Rally Championship that will take place in South Africa later this year.

Jean Claude Gakwaya was the best performer for Rwanda, finishing the race in a time of 01:50:40.1 in his Subaru Impreza N11.

As for the other local drivers that took part, Elefterios Mitraros was number 8, Giancarlo Davite was number 9 (left the rally in the 6th competitive section after a technical glitch with his car), Jean Jean Giesen was number 10, and Christian Kanangire was number 11.

The RMGR attracted 15 drivers from different countries. These are: Giancarlo Davite (Rwanda), Kimathi McRae (Kenya), Guy Botterill (South Africa), Carl "Flash" Tundo (Kenya), Patel Karan (Kenya), Nasser Yasin (Uganda), Anwar Hamza (Kenya), Wahome Maxime (Kenya), Din Imtiaz (Burundi), Jean Claude Gakwaya (Rwanda),Elefterios Mitraros (Rwanda), Jean Jean Giesen (Rwanda), Adolphe Nshimiyimana (Rwanda), Christian Kanangire (Rwanda) and Felekeni Amigo Mayaka (Rwanda).