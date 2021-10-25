Cape Verde: Secretary Blinken's Call With Cabo Verdean Prime Minister Correia E Silva

22 October 2021
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
By Office of the Spokesperson

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Cabo Verdean Prime Minister José Ulisses Correia e Silva yesterday. Secretary Blinken congratulated Cabo Verde on its strong and independent democratic institutions and Cabo Verde's free and fair presidential election on October 17. The Secretary recognized Cabo Verde's robust response to COVID-19 and reiterated the United States' commitment to continuing to share COVID-19 vaccines with our global partners.

