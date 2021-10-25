Kenya/Egypt: CAF Cancels Gor, Merowe Confed Cup Match

24 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Victor Otieno

Gor Mahia have advanced to the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup after the continental football body, Caf cancelled the return leg of their preliminary round match against Al Ahly Merowe set for Sunday afternoon at Nyayo National Stadium.

After winning the first leg 3-1 in Egypt about a week ago, Gor were today looking to finish the job against the Sudanese side.

But in a statement sent to Football Kenya Federation, Caf said that they took the decision to cancel the match after Al Ahly confirmed they would not honour the match that was to start at 4pm.

Gor will now be paired with one of the teams that have been bundled out of the Caf Champions League preliminary round.

"Refrence the above mentioned match, we would like to inform you that the Sudanese federation have communicated the withdrawal of the club Al Ahly Merowe from the competition. Accordingly, we hereby inform you that the match has been canceled and that Gor Mahia have been qualified to the additional 2nd preliminary round of the competition," said Caf in a statement.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X