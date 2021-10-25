Kenya/Egypt: CAF Cancels Gor, Merowe Confed Cup Match

Gor Mahia have advanced to the final preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup after the continental football body, Caf cancelled the return leg of their preliminary round match against Al Ahly Merowe set for Sunday afternoon at Nyayo National Stadium.

After winning the first leg 3-1 in Egypt about a week ago, Gor were today looking to finish the job against the Sudanese side.

But in a statement sent to Football Kenya Federation, Caf said that they took the decision to cancel the match after Al Ahly confirmed they would not honour the match that was to start at 4pm.

Gor will now be paired with one of the teams that have been bundled out of the Caf Champions League preliminary round.

"Refrence the above mentioned match, we would like to inform you that the Sudanese federation have communicated the withdrawal of the club Al Ahly Merowe from the competition. Accordingly, we hereby inform you that the match has been canceled and that Gor Mahia have been qualified to the additional 2nd preliminary round of the competition," said Caf in a statement.