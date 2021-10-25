Kenya: Ethiopian Gidey Letesnbet Breaks Half Marathon World Record

24 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bernard Rotich

Kenya's Abel Kipchumba and Ethiopia's Gidey Letesnbet were Sunday crowned the men and women's winner of this year's for the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain.

Gidey broke the world record after clocking 1 hour, 02 minutes and 52 seconds, lowering Kenya's Ruth Chepng'etich's time of 64:02 set at the Istanbul Half Marathon in April this year.

Her compatriots Genetu Molalign and Yalemzerf Yehualaw also ran under 64 minutes when they both clocked 1:03:51.

Kenyans Sheila Chepkirui and Brenda Jepleting came in fourth and fifth place after clocking 1:04:53 and 1:05:44 respectively.

It was a clean sweep for Kenyans in the men's category with Kipchumba finishing the race in 58:07, as Rhonex Kipruto settled for second in 58:09, while Daniel Mateiko was third after crossing the line in 58:26.

The battle was between the two Kenyan athletes who exchanged leads in the homestretch before Kipchumba accelerated as Kipruto tried to hang on but he had nothing left in the last 100m/

Kipruto, who finished third last year, was among four athletes to run under 58 minutes with his compatriot Kibiwott Kandie breaking the world recorda after clocking 57:32.

