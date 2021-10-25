Kenya: KRU to Allow Fans at Safari Sevens

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Chairman Oduor Gangla has welcomed the government's decision to allow fans back into stadiums.

The ban on fans in stadiums has been in place since March 2020 when Kenya confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

"We will admit fans to Nyayo Stadium for the Safari Sevens slated for October 29-31. We will use the two-thirds of the maximum capacity we have been allowed," he told Nation Sport on Saturday.

Gangla noted that the ban on fans in stadiums led to "loss of atmosphere, loss of revenue and lower sponsorships due to minimal commercial opportunities."

Regarding tickets, Oduor said that KRU already has a ticketing partner.

"We are consulting on pricing and will announce. Ticketing opens soon and we will announce how fans can buy them."

In the last edition of Safari Sevens held in 2019 at RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi, regular advance tickets went for Sh600 but cost Sh1,000 at the gate daily. Advance VIP tickets retailed at Sh1,200 and Sh1,500 at the gate.

Gangla observed that admission of fans into stadiums also means they will step up security measures.

The 2019 edition won by Kenya Morans attracted 8,000 fans. Last year's Safari Sevens was canceled due to coronavirus fears.

On Friday, KRU announced that this year's edition has attracted 12 men teams and four women teams.

The men's event has attracted the 2019 Rugby Europe Sevens Grand Prix Series winners Germany who are back after seven years. The Germans thrashed Kenya Morans 28-12 in Bowl final in 2014.

Also coming to Nairobi is World Rugby Sevens Series core team Spain.

The Spaniards hosted two invitational tournaments in Madrid before the 2020 Olympic Games. They will also host two Sevens Series legs in the 2021/22 season.

Nigeria's national team Stallions will be making its debut. Regulars Zimbabwe and Uganda have also entered the annual seven-a-side rugby tournament. Morans beat South Africa 19-14 to win the previous edition held in 2019.

Age grade rugby and veterans will take place on October 29, with the main event on October 30-31.

Kenya will field four teams in the main men's category. These are Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Morans, KCB and Kenya Under-20 which is under the tutelage of Paul Murunga.

Shujaa finished the two-leg 2021 World Rugby Sevens Series in third place in Canada last month. Coach Innocent "Namcos" Simiyu handles Shujaa which has been split into two to form Morans.

Confirmed teams

Men

Spain, Germany, South Africa All Stars, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Samurai, Red Wailers, Stallion Sevens Nigeria, KCB, Kenya U-20, Kenya Shujaa and Kenya Morans.

Women

Zimbabwe, South Africa Select, Kenya Lionesses I, Kenya Lionesses II.