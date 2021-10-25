Kenya: Police Pursuing Senator Anwar Loitiptip Over Shooting of Woman

24 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By James Murimi

Detectives are pursuing Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip for allegedly shooting a woman in Nanyuki town on Sunday.

Laikipia County Criminal Investigations Officer Onesmus Towett on Sunday confirmed to Nation.Africa that the senator allegedly shot the woman at 2am at Kanu ground in Nanyuki town.

Mr Towett said the senator claimed that he had been attacked by three people before shooting at the woman.

"It is true there was a shooting incident involving the senator but he claims he acted in self defence," Mr Towett said on phone.

"The senator is receiving treatment at a hospital in Nairobi, our officers are pursuing the matter," he added.

Police reports indicate that the matter was reported at Nanyuki police station at 2:20am. Upon arrival at the scene, police found Ms Joy Makena, 32, who was shot in her right leg above the ankle.

It was reported that the shooting incident occurred after a quarrel with Mr Anwar. Ms Makena was rushed to Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Spent cartridges

"Two spent cartridges of 9mm were recovered from the scene. The firearm with 13 rounds of ammunition was recovered from the senator's bodyguard Manoah Omale," the report reads.

This comes against the backdrop of another shooting incident in the county involving the senator's father.

In May last year, Mr Anwar's father was shot while trying to obstruct officers from arresting a suspect who was wanted for allegedly assaulting his wife.

The then Laikipia County Police Commander Maxwell Nyaema said five officers were on an operation to arrest a suspect Mr Peter Mureithi at Kiwanja Ndege area in Laikipia North Sub County when some members of the public attempted to rescue him.

Mr Nyaema said the suspect had been accused of assaulting his wife named Ms Beth Wangari. He said the senator's father David Murgor, stabbed police officer Eric Njeru on the right hand using a sword in the 12:30pm melee.

"When he attempted to stab another officer, he was shot in the right leg," Mr Nyaema said.

