Kenya: Tundo Scoops Top African Driver Title

24 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdul Sidi

Carl "Flash" Tundo and his navigator Tim Jessop are the 2021 African Rally Championship (ARC) winners after clinching victory in the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally Sunday.

The Kenyan crew's work was made easier after their closest rival, Guy Botteril, of South Africa was forced out on day one of the competition after his Toyota Etios retired due to mechanical failure.

There was a strong performance by other Kenyans with Karan Patel finishing second and McRae Kimathi came in third.

Tundo's VW Polo was a mere 13 seconds ahead of Patel's Ford Fiesta at the end of the 12 competitive stages of the penultimate round of the 2021 ARC Series. Kimathi, a FIA Rally Star driver, competed in a Ford Fiesta.

"We are over excited to have won our fourth consecutive ARC rally. We are celebrating at the highest level, having clinched the 2021 ARC title. It is a fantastic feeling. It is a great moment in our rallying career," Jessop told Nation Sport from Kigali.

The crew has previously won the Safari Rally five times, the East African Safari Classic Rally once and also clinched the Kenya National Rally Championship titles five times.

In the ARC Series, the crew won the Equator Rally (Kenya), Tanzania Rally and Zambia Rally.

Having already clinched the overall title, the duo may chose not to feature in the final leg of the ARC Series that will be held in South Africa.

Patel has proven that he is among one of the quickest drivers on the continent by finishing second in Rwanda. He won his first Kenya National Rally Championship event by clinching victory in the KCB Voi Rally and this came after he had won the Arusha Rally.

"It is a great moment and I must say that Kenyans' performance was excellent. I am very happy with my position. It has boosted my morale and I am looking forward to an even better performance in the remaining events," said Patel from Kigali.

The sole ladies' crew of Maxine Wahome and Linet Ayuko finished in a commendable sixth overall place in a Subaru Impreza.

The crew is also part of the FIA Rally Star, which also includes Hamza Anwar.

Unfortunately Hamza retired on day one due to mechanical problems with his Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

The FIA Rally Star programme aims to encourage the emergence of a new generation of drivers and to identify those with the greatest potential of making a professional career.

The programme is funded by the FIA Innovation Fund which supports innovative and high-impact initiatives that generate lasting benefits for the FIA community.

Meanwhile, Kenya's Ravi Chana navigated Tanzania's Manveer Birdi to the victory in the Guru Nanak Rally in Arusha over the weekend. The crew was in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo10.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X