Nigeria: CAF Champions League - Rivers United Fail to Qualify for Group Stage

There is no Nigerian side in the CAF Champions League after the Pride of Rivers dropped to the Confederation Cup

Nigeria no longer has a representative in this season's CAF Champions League following the ouster of Rivers United on Sunday by Sudanese club, Al Hilal.

The Pride of Rivers were edged out 2-1 on aggregate after two legs. The first leg had been drawn 1-1 and Rivers United then lost 1-0 in Sunday's second leg.

A fourth-minute goal by Yasir Mozamil was all the Sundanese club needed to claim the crucial win.

Coach Stanley Eguma made three changes to the Rivers United side that started Sunday's 1-1 draw with Al Hilal in the 1st leg.

Ebube Duru was back in the starting lineup in left-back, while there are also recalls for goalkeeper Theophilus Afelokai and midfielder Morice Chukwu. Moses Omoduemuke led the line as Malachi Ohawume started from the bench.

Joseph Onoja's missed out on the matchday squad due to a knock suffered in training and this was the biggest news from Rivers United's camp ahead of Sunday's second leg tie.

While Al Hilal has qualified to the group stages of the Champions League on the strength of their 2-1 aggregate win, Rivers United have dropped to the playoff round of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Nigeria flag bearers have joined the likes of TP Mazembe and Simba SC who also dropped to the CAF second-tier cup competition.