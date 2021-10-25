Nigeria: Oyo Prison Break - 13 Inmates Rearrested in Osun

Police in Osun state has captured 13 inmates of Abolongo prison escapees in a village located in Ejigbo local government area of the state.

Inmates escaped from the prison in Oyo town, Oyo state after gunmen invaded the facility killing security personnel and releasing all inmates in custody.

Confirming the re-arrest of the inmates, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said the inmates were arrested on Saturday in different villages in the local government that shared boundary with Oyo state.

According to her, the captured inmates include; Adekanbi Kola, Semiu Sali, Garuba Nurudeen, Ismaila Garuba, Nasifi Garuba, and Qadri Yusuf.

Others are Ezekiel Owolabi, Bamidele Kehinde, Daodu Emmanuel, Dele Babatunde, Adeyemo Ifalowo, Ridwan Akinsola and Sola Owolabi.

"All the prisoners would soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper handing over to the department of corrections", she said.

It was gathered that the run away inmates were while attempting to threes in villages around Ejigbo after residents hinted security operatives of the presence of a group in a village around Ola community.