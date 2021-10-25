Nigeria: Oyo Jailbreak - 13 Fleeing Inmates Arrested in Osun As FG Vows to Recapture Others

The Osun State Police Command said it has arrested 13 inmates who escaped from the Abolongo custodial centre in Oyo State during a jailbreak.

The command's spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola Sunday confirmed that the inmates were arrested in communities in Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun.

The facility on Friday night came under attack and many inmates escaped.

Opalola said the 13 inmates had been taken to the state's Criminal and Investigation Department in Osogbo and that they would be transferred to the prison in Oyo after due process. The captured inmates are: Adekanbi Kola, Semiu Sali, Garuba Nurudeen, Ismaila Garuba, Nasifi Garuba, and Qadri Yusuf.

Others are: Ezekiel Owolabi, Bamidele Kehinde, Daodu Emmanuel, Dele Babatunde, Adeyemo Ifalowo, Ridwan Akinsola and Sola Owolabi.

Meanwhile, the federal government has vowed to recapture all inmates who escaped from the Abolongo custodial centre.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, gave the assurance yesterday while inspecting the facility.

Aregbesola said, "I'm assuring Nigerians that the federal government will pursue not just those who attacked our facility, but those who have escaped lawful custody.

The minister, who noted that 446 out of 907 escapees had been recaptured, while 69 never left the facility, said, "We want to assure Nigerians that the service has an updated database of the escapees, which includes their biometrics. We are sharing the database with all security agencies in the country, including Interpol, so that those who escaped our recapture effort can be nabbed.

Also speaking, the Controller General of NCoS, Haliru Nababa, said the service had successfully prevented internal jailbreaks in all its facilities.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who earlier visited the facility, promised to install CCTVs in correctional facilities across the state, assuring that the road leading to the Abolongo facility would be constructed.

By Joshua Odeyemi (Abuja) Jeremiah Oke, Ibadan & Hameed Oyegbade, Osogbo