Gulf Leading electronics giant Brand, Maser has been recognized as the most admired technology and 1st highest wearable brand in Africa, the latest survey made by Koncept Market Research Company with East Africa Herald in 20 African countries including Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa and Kenya reveals.

Though the international Brands Like Samsung, Sony , LG continues to dominate the Market and leading with Premium Segments, the Survey said that MASER has made its space in Africa For Low Cost Segments Beating Most of the Chinese Players Like Hisense and TCL.

According to the survey, the Market share for the top five brands (Low Cost Segment), Maser has 74 percent, Hisense (10 percent), TCL (8 %), Xiaomi (6 percent) and Haier with 2 percent.

The Maser electronics products that are supplied in the African market according to the survey including LED TVs, audio systems, air conditioners, Vacuum Cleaners and washing machines.

"Maser electronics products including TVs are now the best and most admirable brands in Africa," Koncept Chief Executive Officer Mr. Krantz Mwantepele said. "During the survey that we conducted in more than 20 countries in Africa, more than 74 per cent of the consumers interviewed acknowledge Maser brands as number 1 Most Admired Technology brand," the CEO said.

Mr. Mwantepele also said that the Koncept published the consumer survey annually in partnership with East Africa Herald, The Africa Watch and other partners in the continent. Speaking shortly after being recognized as the most admirable brand in Africa, Maser's founder and CEO, Mr. Prateek Suri said: "It's always an honour to be recognized by the people we design our products for."

And being Leaders in Consumer Tech the most important factor Becomes "Customer Satisfaction is Key to Success" Suri added: "The voice from consumers through this survey validates our ongoing focus on creating products that empower Africans to do more."

He further said that Maser's continued growth in Africa is fuelled by the commitment to be a part of the continent's growth and prosperity. "Maser's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation has resulted in products that are redefining the worlds of TVs, audio systems, digital appliances and other ground-breaking technological categories including washing machines," he said.

Suri insists: "Maser is therefore perfectly positioned to connect people, touch lives and offer an unprecedented level of value - we use to design and innovation to provide people with new experiences and inspirational products." "Our vision is to see Africa getting the high-tech electronics with affordable prices and we have a number of TVs sets, washing machines and many more products that will make the lives of everyone happier," the CEO said.

The Maser CEO who was born and raised up in India's capital city did his schooling from Prestigious Modern School Barakhamba road ,New Delhi and then Mechanical engineering from Bits Pilani and Later Received Honorary Doctorate in Dubai.

Revealed the reasons why Maser introduced electronics products with friendly prices. "I have started introducing the Maser products soon after seeing a gap in consumer electronics products. For this reason, I introduced quality electronics products with affordable prices to suit the market needs." He pointed out that Maser's vision is to see each African home watching a big-screen LED TV and enjoy their favourite channels at home.

Speaking on Maser's long-term vision, Suri said: "Our Company is driven by technological innovation and a passion to make high-quality products that are affordable and accessible to all, runs on the ambition to become a global leader in the affordable consumer electronics segment."

However, Suri, the business mogul has recently been granted the prestigious Golden Visa from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Dubai Golden Visa scheme was launched in May 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE. The system allows foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and 100 percent ownership of their businesses on the UAE's mainland.