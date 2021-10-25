Tanzania: President Samia Tips Women On Upcoming CCM Elections

23 October 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has encouraged women for various political positions in the next elections in the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi Party (CCM).

Concluding CCM's Women National Wing (UWT) Week in Rufiji, Coastal Region, Saturday, President Samia who was the guest honour advised women to contest for the posts in order liberate other women.

Elaborating on the matter, she stressed the importance of women being in leadership saying, it is a better way of liberating them.

"The best way of liberating women politically, economically and mentally is through various political positions... ," she said.

However, she warned them not to start early campaigns until the right time in order to be eligible for contest.

Meanwhile, Samia who is CCM's national chairperson instructed UWT to do in-depth analysis which will reveal how far women have excelled in politics since 1961, when the country attained its independence.

She explained that UWT's first chairman Bibi Titi Mohamed fought for the rights of girls and women before Europen countries joined the movement, insisting that the politician was a visionary leader.

"Iconic Bibi Titi Mohamed stood up for what she believed ... a memorable event is when she declined to support Arusha Declaration and resigned from all the posts she held.

"Contributions of Bibi Titi [Mohamed] in the emancipation of black people from colonial rule were great; though they are not well documented... . I urge researchers and writers to write more about her contributions in the liberalization politics," said President Samia in Rufiji.

