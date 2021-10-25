Angola and Usa Address Implementation of New Projects

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, addressed this Friday, in Luanda, with the ambassador of the United States of America (USA), Nina Maria Fite, issues related to the implementation of new projects, with emphasis on the areas of economy and security.

At the end of the two-hour meeting, the American diplomat informed the press that Angola and the United States plan to implement projects for the future.

"We are talking about an increase in the level of bilateral cooperation in the areas of economic development and security," said the diplomat, who considered the cooperation relations between the two countries to be "very positive".

Asked about the current political situation in Angola, at a time when the pre-campaign for the general elections scheduled for 2022 is approaching, Nina Fite said that the international community wants a healthy environment.

She said that it is an environment in which all political parties are participating based on the principles of democracy.

ANGOLA AND USA RELATIONS

Angola and the United States of America established diplomatic relations in 1993.

The energy sector is at the centre of economic relations between both countries.

The American Ex-ImBank has a credit line to support US exports to Angola.

The United States-Angola Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to promoting trade and investment between the two countries.

FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

The US supports Angola in fighting corruption through several initiatives, including the Treasury Department's program, launched in March 2019, to improve Angola's ability to implement the anti-money laundering and terrorist financing regime.

PROMOTION OF REGIONAL PEACE AND SECURITY

Angola is, for the US, an essential partner in promoting peace and stability in central and southern Africa.

The US Department of Defense has improved its relations with Angola's security institutions since the Memorandum of Understanding was signed in 2017.

In July 2019, the United States and Angola signed a Memorandum of Understanding on security and public order, within the framework of police cooperation.

Since 1995, the United States has contributed more than $134 million to demining and destroying ammunitions, clearing more than 26,000 antipersonnel mines and 46.900 pieces of active explosives.

ECONOMIC COOPERATION

American companies have significant investments in Angola, especially in the energy sector.

ExxonMobil, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Caterpillar, Chevron, Cummins, TechnipFMC and Tidewater are all represented in the country.

In 2019, a consortium led by Chevron announced plans to invest more than US $2 billion in exploring new offshore natural gas fields and increasing production from existing fields.

The US Ex-ImBank signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Angola, in April 2019, to explore guarantees of up to US$4 billion in support of US exports to Angola.