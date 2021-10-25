Angola: Airlink Bets On Competitive Price of Tickets

22 October 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The South African private airliner Airlink, which Thursday started the commercial connection between Johannesburg and Luanda, promises affordable prices and flexibility to passengers and customers with goods between the two countries.

Speaking to the press at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the company's executive director, Namhla Tshetu said that within the operator's potential, it will offer competitive prices, reflected in the reduction of costs for the passenger, among other facilities.

According to the official, flights departing from Luanda have the possibility of more than 45 connections from Johannesburg, in addition to the group of countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The Airlink representative referred that one of the company's main objective is to stimulate the potential economic growth of both countries, promote investment and unlock employment opportunities, in order to help meet the current challenges.

"We believe that our company will help enhance and nurture the travel and tourism sector in Angola and foster a thriving partnership for the regional market," She said.

Founded in 1992, Airlink is privately owned and flies to 45 destinations, including 13 countries in southern Africa. It has a fleet of 50 modern jets and, upon starting operations to Angola, it reconnects Johannesburg/Luanda/Johannesburg, after the departure of the South African, in 2020.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X