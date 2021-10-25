Angola: Airlink Bets On Competitive Price of Tickets

Luanda — The South African private airliner Airlink, which Thursday started the commercial connection between Johannesburg and Luanda, promises affordable prices and flexibility to passengers and customers with goods between the two countries.

Speaking to the press at 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the company's executive director, Namhla Tshetu said that within the operator's potential, it will offer competitive prices, reflected in the reduction of costs for the passenger, among other facilities.

According to the official, flights departing from Luanda have the possibility of more than 45 connections from Johannesburg, in addition to the group of countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The Airlink representative referred that one of the company's main objective is to stimulate the potential economic growth of both countries, promote investment and unlock employment opportunities, in order to help meet the current challenges.

"We believe that our company will help enhance and nurture the travel and tourism sector in Angola and foster a thriving partnership for the regional market," She said.

Founded in 1992, Airlink is privately owned and flies to 45 destinations, including 13 countries in southern Africa. It has a fleet of 50 modern jets and, upon starting operations to Angola, it reconnects Johannesburg/Luanda/Johannesburg, after the departure of the South African, in 2020.