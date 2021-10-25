Nigeria: Buhari Leaves Abuja Monday for Saudi Arabia to Attend Investment Summit

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday depart for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in a three-day investment conference organized by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.

During his stay in Saudi Arabia, the President is also expected to perform the lesser Hajj before returning to Abuja, the nation's capital on Friday.

President Buhari, according to a release issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, will be joined at the 5th edition of the flagship investment event by business executives from Nigeria, bankers, Captains of industry and energy experts to discuss issues on the future of investments across the globe.

The three-day event, with the theme, INVESTMENT IN HUMANITY, which will host global executives and asset managers, will deliberate on progress and prosperity with energy; true final frontiers in investments; science in action; and impact of climate change on communities among others.

On the President's entourage are the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva; National Security Adviser, Maj. Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd); Director General of National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar; Managing Director of Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, Uche Orji and Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Some participants at the investment summit from the private sector include: Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Tope Shonubi , Wale Tinubu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Hassan Usman, Omoboyode Olusanya, Abubakar Suleiman, Herbert Wigwe and Leo Stan Ekeh.

