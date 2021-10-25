Nigeria: Presidency Urges Governors to Provide Land for Ranching

SUB: The Presidency has appealed to governors to provide lands for ranching....

The Presidency has appealed to governors to provide lands for ranching.

Malam Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, made the appeal while reacting to a critical editorial of London-based The Economist.

said the only government of Nigeria which has ever sought a solution to the centuries-old herder-farmer disputes of the central belt remained President Buhari's administration.

The Economist, which said economic hardship was fuelling the current insecurity in the country, added that life had become more difficult for Nigerians as food prices skyrocketed because of the administration's mismanagement of the economy.

But in his response, Shehu said, "The Federal ranches programme, launched shortly after the President's re-election is the first of its kind - and it is working: during the last 12 months clashes have significantly reduced.

"The government now calls on State governors to have the imagination to join forces with the Federal administration and expand this programme by making available state lands for those interested, now that its effectiveness has been demonstrated."