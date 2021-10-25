Nigeria: 'More Insurgents Surrender Through Non-Kinetic Operations'

More insurgents are laying down their arms in Borno State because authorities have adopted non-kinetic warfare, a lawmaker has said.

The member representing Jere Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon Ahmed Satomi, made the remarks while answering questions from journalists shortly after he distributed 250 rice milling machines to farmers in his constituency.

He said the non-kinetic approach adopted in the counter-insurgency effort woos more insurgents to repentant.

Hon Satomi also said repentant insurgents should return to their respective communities after reconciliation to start a new life.

He said, "The security is improving with the help of the governor who is trying to end insurgency, but I am an advocator of non-kinetic solutions and with that, you have seen thousands of the insurgents surrendering but the major challenge is that Federal Government has not taken over the Borno Modern Non-kinetic Warfare Project so that a buffer zone will be created for those that are surrendering.

"They should surrender and live in their respective communities such as Banki, Bama, Andara, Gulumba and Kumshe instead of Maiduguri; from there we can restart the local formal and non-formal schools, screen them and allow them to stay there and start a second life.

"By extension, you have restored the community life and made the people self-sufficient as well as allay the fears of people in Maiduguri of having to contend with repentant insurgents unknown to them.

"The psychosocial problem is wiped away and you have enhanced social cohesion; social interaction will continue and by next year the communities will grow crops and start feeding the state."