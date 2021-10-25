Nigeria: Buhari Commissions Baze University Teaching Hospital

24 October 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged graduands of Baze University, Abuja to utilize their education and skills as tools to contribute their quota to national development and progress.

President Buhari gave the charge on Saturday in Abuja at the 7th and 8th convocation ceremony of the Baze University, 10th-anniversary celebration and commissioning of the university's 200 bed ultramodern Teaching Hospital.

<a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/fg-vows-recapture-all-inmates-who-escaped-during-oyo-jail-attack">FG vows to recapture all inmates who escaped during Oyo jail attack</a>

<a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/buhari-to-float-cbns-enaira-monday">Buhari to float CBN's eNaira Monday</a>

President Buhari, represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, also urged the graduands to exhibit character and learning while accessing the country's wider interventions and initiatives near them<a target="_blank" href="http://google.com">.</a>

He congratulated the founder of the university, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, for his excellent vision and commitment to the education and health sectors.

The President also appreciated the contributions of the private sector in the development of the education sector in the country.

He assured Nigerians of the government's continuous commitment and support in opening the education and health sectors by providing an enabling environment.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X