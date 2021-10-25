Nigeria: Buhari Commissions Baze University Teaching Hospital

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged graduands of Baze University, Abuja to utilize their education and skills as tools to contribute their quota to national development and progress.

President Buhari gave the charge on Saturday in Abuja at the 7th and 8th convocation ceremony of the Baze University, 10th-anniversary celebration and commissioning of the university's 200 bed ultramodern Teaching Hospital.

<a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/fg-vows-recapture-all-inmates-who-escaped-during-oyo-jail-attack">FG vows to recapture all inmates who escaped during Oyo jail attack</a>

<a target="_blank" href="https://dailytrust.com/buhari-to-float-cbns-enaira-monday">Buhari to float CBN's eNaira Monday</a>

President Buhari, represented by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, also urged the graduands to exhibit character and learning while accessing the country's wider interventions and initiatives near them<a target="_blank" href="http://google.com">.</a>

He congratulated the founder of the university, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, for his excellent vision and commitment to the education and health sectors.

The President also appreciated the contributions of the private sector in the development of the education sector in the country.

He assured Nigerians of the government's continuous commitment and support in opening the education and health sectors by providing an enabling environment.