Namibia: Sputnik V Vaccine Discontinued in Namibia

23 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

Ministry of Health and Social Services has decided to discontinue the administration of the Sputnik V vaccine in Namibia.

This comes after the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) this week announced that the Sputnik V vaccine has insufficient data on its safety for populations at risk for HIV infection.

Health executive director Ben Nangombe said the ministry will wait until Sputnik V has received the Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organisation.

"However, patients who received the first dose (component) of Sputnik V will be offered their second dose (component) to complete the vaccination schedule," he said.

