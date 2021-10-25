Africa: Nairobi Named Africa's Leading Business Travel Destination

Nairobi — Nairobi was named Africa's Leading business travel destination during the World Travel Awards, Africa and Indian Ocean 2021 trouncing Accra, Cairo, Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Lagos and Pretoria.

Kenyatta International Convention Centre also bagged the 'Africa's Leading Meetings & Conference Centre' title during the awards which are held annually to celebrate top brands and services across the tourism and hospitality sector

Cape Town clinched Africa's leading city destination award defeating Durban, Johannesburg, Kigali, Luxor, Marrakech, Nairobi and Sharm El Sheikh.

In the aviation sector, Kenya Airways was named as Africa's Leading Airline 2021 and Africa's Leading Airline in the Business Class category while Cape Town was named Africa' leading airport.

Ethiopia Airlines won Africa's leading airline brand and Africa's leading Airline- economy class categories.

Four Points by Sheraton was named Africa's leading airport hotel.

The brands are selected by qualified executives working within the travel and tourism industry and the consumer buyer.

"Our winners represent the very best of travel and hospitality in Africa and the Indian Ocean and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in spearheading the travel and tourism recovery," said Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards.

Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club bagged Africa's Leading Hotel award while Hemingways Watamu was named Kenya's Leading Beach Resort.

The Norfolk was named as Africa's Leading City Hotel 2021 with Olare Mara winning the award for Africa's Leading Luxury Tented Safari Camp.

The award for Africa's Leading Sports Resort was won by Ocean Sports Resort located in Watamu.

Kenya Tourism board was named Africa's leading board for the eighth time in ten years.

KTB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Betty Radier, while commenting on the award, said it would help the board market the country better and bring forth more revenue for the country.