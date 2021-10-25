Tanzania: Heslb Dishes Out More Funds for Students

HIGHER Education Students' Loan Board (HESLB) has released names constituting the second batch of 7,364 first year students, who have qualified for loans for 2021/2022 academic year which is expected to kick off next week.

HESLB Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Badru said yesterday in a statement that the beneficiaries will be paid a total of 19.4bn/- that has already been released by the government.

He said a new list makes a total of 45,095 beneficiaries who have been allocated with a total of 119.3bn/- for the coming academic year.

"We have started disbursing the funds to various universities for beneficiaries of the second batch after conducting a careful analysis to identify the neediest students," he said.

"The government has already released the fund to be disbursed in higher learning education institutions, we shall ensure that all students have their money before they report to their respective universities," he said.

According to him, a third list of beneficiaries will be released on Monday after completion of analysis of loan applications.

For the academic year 2021/2022, the government has set aside a total of 570bn/- to be spent on loans to 160,000 students in various higher learning institutions.

A total number of beneficiaries consists of 70,000 new and 90,000 continuing students who have passed their annual examinations as required.

In June this year, the government injected an additional 70bn/- to the Students Loans Board for the fiscal year 2021/2022.

According to the Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, the decision to add more funds is aimed at enabling all eligible students with admission to various higher education learning institutions get access to loans for their studies.

The 70bn/- is an addition to the 500bn/- that was approved for the ministry of Education, Science and Technology to be spent by Higher Education Students Loans Board on loaning 148,881 beneficiaries, including 50,250 first year students and 98,331 continuing students in the next financial year.

Winding up the government budget for the coming financial year in the National Assembly, Dr Nchemba said the money has been added as mitigation to an experience of the last academic year, where around 11,000 students postponed their studies after missing the allocations from HESLB, despite meeting all the criteria.