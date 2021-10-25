Nigeria: Anambra Poll - INEC Meets Security Agencies Today Over IPOB's Threat

Abuja — Following threats and sit-at-home order by the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will today meet all the security agencies in the country on how to step up initiatives in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

But the PDP Committee on Publicity on the Anambra election, Ken Okolougbo, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, of accentuating the insecurity in the state through media trials of the leader of Kanu.

INEC, however, said it would meet all security agencies on election matter on Monday. The meeting between INEC and the election security agencies will commence 2pm today.

Okolougbo, while addressing the matter, has urged the APC and Malami to stop the media trail of Nnamdi Kanu, adding that the media trial was contributing to the increased and inflaming of insecurity in the state.

"The Attorney General of Nigeria is the chief prosecutor with all prosecutorial powers. He should go to court and adduce all his evidence against Nnamdi Kanu and stop the media trials that is exacerbating the insecurities in the state.

"Section 136 of the evidence act said he who allege must prove. Let him go to court and prove all his allegations and stop media trials that is already inducing fears among the Anambra State voters"

"The media trials by Malami have caused great security crisis in the state, which could result in voter apathy. The funniest thing is that the APC is not campaigning at all in the wards and local governments of the state. It is only the APGA and the PDP that are campaigning.

"What is the APC up-to? Could it be to use the media trials to scare voters away and use that opportunity to rig the gubernatorial elections. We are disappointed at Malami," he said.