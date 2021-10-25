Kenya: Karua Says Focussed on Campaigns for Kirinyaga Gubernatorial Seat

Nairobi — Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua says she is focussed on her campaigns for the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial seat in the 2022 elections.

Dismissing talk that she is a possible running mate to one or any of the presidential aspirants angling themselves to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta who will leave office next year, Karua said no one has approached her so far.

"In as much as there are so many reports indicating that I should be proposed to be a presidential running mate, none has asked me to be his or her running mate. Second, my eye is focused on capturing the governor's seat and that is my mission for now," Karua said Saturday in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga county when she hosted the Muungano wa Wazalendo founders who include Governor Kibutha Kibwana and former UNCTAD Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi. The two have declared interest in the top job.

Karua lost the Kirinyaga seat to Anne Waiguru in the 2017 elections.

In next year's election, Karua will battle it out with Waiguru and Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici.

Karua is banking on her leadership record when she served as a Minister in the Mwai Kibaki administration and the development she steered as Gichugu MP.

"Let us love ourselves first by improving the space around us. They say charity begins at home and we as Kirinyaga people should strive to streamline the leadership font so that we can positively contribute towards a prosperous nation," Karua said.

Karua is emerging as one of the most formidable factor in shaping the Mt Kenya unity bid ahead of the 2022 elections.

Karua has been holding meetings with key factions leading or seeking unity in Mt Kenya that is building consensus on a pre-election arrangement with leading presidential candidates.

She was recently named Spokesperson of the Mt Kenya Unity group of bringing together Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, former Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and other like-minded politicians in the region.

She has been seen meetings with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) chiefs Musalia Mudavadi (Amani National Congress), Gideon Moi (KANU), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) left many speculating Thursday on whether they are joining the alliance.

She was in one of the meeting with former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo, in what left tounges wagging on what they are up to.

The meeting in Karen, Nairobi was held ahead of an OKA luncheon with Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) leaders who met ODM leader Raila Odinga last week.

Analysts say Karua is a favourite for politicians seeking votes in Mt Kenya because Mt Kenya people have faith and trust in her.

"Her role as the main defender of the (Mwai) Kibaki presidency and 2007 Kofi Annan negotiations still linger in almost in every Mt Kenya adult's home," one analyst said.

Met up with the One Kenya Principals, Hon Martha Karua and Hon Cyrus Jirongo for a brief consultation before meeting the officials of Mt. Kenya Foundation (MKF) at a luncheon later today. pic.twitter.com/VkQbWZFpt4

- Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) October 7, 2021