Rwanda: Volleyball - Yves Mutabazi Joins Dubai Side Hatta Club

Rwandan volleyball player Yves Mutabazi has joined Dubai side Hatta Club on a one-year contract.

Mutabazi was one of the most outstanding players at this year's African Championship held in Kigali in August, where he played a starring role, helping the country finish sixth.

The 26-year-old made headlines when he contributed 20 points in one game against Burkina Faso, before he also stunned Uganda with his robust ace-service.

Regarded as one of the most talented of his generation, Mutabazi made his senior international debut at the age of 19.

Among other achievements in his career, he assisted Rwanda to finish fourth at the 2015 All-Africa Games in Brazzaville, Congo.

Mutabazi also won the 2014 local league title with APR, and was part of the national U-21 team that finished in 12th position - out of 20 teams - at the 2013 FIVB World Men's U-21 Championships in Turkey.