Zimbabwe: UN Special Rapporteur Visit Triggers Attention Seeking Behaviour

There is a distinct personality that describes the MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, and that is attention-seeker. A person with this character exhibits exaggerated emotions and expressions which can be very dramatic as though performing for an audience, yet lacking sincerity.

Chamisa has programmed himself as a protagonist who portrays situations that are not as they are.

He has repeatedly done this ahead of regional, continental and international events and visits by delegates from these bodies.

He has done this to draw attention to himself and to reinforce perpetuated false allegations on the situation in Zimbabwe by himself and his handlers.

The UN Special Rapporteur on human rights, Elena Douhan visited Zimbabwe on October 18, 2021. This explains the melee that erupted in Masvingo, an all-time serene city, during Chamisa's spur-of-the-moment stop over this week.

His claimed attack which was well timed and staged in movie style, was obviously meant to fake a narrative of political violence in Zimbabwe.

His desire to seek a forced audience with the UN Special Rapporteur is what pushed him to fake an attack in Masvingo, knowing fully well that he is setting Zimbabwe up as the locus for the violation of human rights by staging what appears to be intolerance for political opposition by ZANU PF supporters.

This has always been his modus operandi and it has never won him an election and it will never. Unless Chamisa changes his strategy from a fiction player to a politician that delivers, then he will always remain in the peripherals of Zimbabwean politics because Zimbabweans are not gullible.

Someone needs to inform Chamisa that Douhan is coming to Zimbabwe to assess the impact of sanctions on human rights, not fake abductions, fake attacks and fake news.

Again Chamisa needs to be reminded that the sanctions that have impacted negatively on the human rights of the people of Zimbabwe were invited by him and his lot.

Chamisa insists Zimbabwe is not ready for an end to US and European sanctions because the continued suffering of the people is what oils his pockets.

The right for the people of Zimbabwe to fend for themselves is being destroyed by sanctions.

Zimbabwe is an agricultural powerhouse, meaning at one stage it was the bread basket of Africa, supplying agricultural products across Africa and also to the European markets.

Produce such as grain, wheat, tobacco, flowers and numerous other agricultural produce, brought in foreign currency that the country could use to augment other sectors such as health and the manufacturing sector.

The West closed its markets to Zimbabwe's produce fearing an embargo. This created huge job losses as farms downsized their employees affecting downstream industries.

Unemployment grew to unprecedented levels as manufacturing companies failed to tool and retool due to the sanctions. Machinery became obsolete and could not be replaced and the west tightened its sanctions on Zimbabwe.

This led to a brain drain of skilled labour, as people fled Zimbabwe to go to foreign countries in search of greener pastures.

The migration of Zimbabweans to neighbouring countries for employment has burdened the region and continent. October 25 is a day set aside by SADC and the AU in solidarity with Zimbabwe in the call for the unconditional removal of sanctions.

Sanctions are not justified in Zimbabwe as they are anchored on misinformation and lies about the situation in Zimbabwe. The MDC-A and its leader Chamisa have specialised in the propagation of fake news in its drive to unconstitutionally remove a constitutionally elected Government.

Doctor Peter Magombeyi, the trio of Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marowa and Tawanda Muchehiwa are protagonists in the fake abductions movie that the MDC-A and its handlers tried to push the throats of the international community.

Dr Magombeyi's claims of abduction were roundly dismissed as they failed to add up. Mamombe and her lot's claims were also dismissed as video footage of them stopping over to buy chicken inn at Belgravia at a time they claim they were being tortured was caught on camera, same with Muchehiwa, he had no ground to support his claims.

The reasons for peddling this misinformation is to embarrass Government stir up people's emotions, cause political unrest as well as sustain the sanctions on Zimbabwe.

As the country heads for its 2023 harmonised elections, the MDC-A seems to have adopted an offensive stance against Government in order to set up fertile ground to discredit the election outcome in the event that ZANU PF wins.

Chamisa is well aware that he has already lost an election due to his undemocratic processes of imposing candidates on people. His party is fractured to tiny pieces due to factionalism. Strong founding members have left his party to join either ZANU PF or the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora. As such, Chamisa knows he has no ground to stand on, so he is laying ground for a heavy fall.

When the MDC-A lost the 2018 elections, Chamisa decided to attack President Mnangagwa's legitimacy. He called it "pouring sand in the porridge". Equally, now, he knows he has lost and is cultivating fertile ground for discrediting the elections.