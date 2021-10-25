Zimbabwe: Envoys Amplify Call Against Sanctions

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has intensified its call for sanctions against Zimbabwe to go, saying the illegal restrictions are impeding on the country's ongoing economic recovery efforts.

On Friday last week, the Dean of African Group of Heads of Mission and SADC Ambassadors to the United Kingdom converged at Zimbabwe House to show solidarity with the country in its fight against sanctions.

Acting Malawian High Commissioner to the UK, Mrs Quent Kalichero, delivered a statement from the Malawian President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, who is the current SADC Chairperson.

Today is October 25, the day set aside by SADC to show solidarity with Zimbabwe in its fight against sanctions.

In the statement, President Chakwera said: "As SADC, we are concerned with the continuation of sanctions on some individuals or entities of Zimbabwe and hereby call for the unconditional and immediate lifting of these sanctions.

"There is no doubt that this lifting will facilitate socio-economic recovery, and enable Zimbabwe to meet her national and regional economic development plans as well as effectively manage her international obligations."

President Chakwera said Zimbabwe deserved a fair chance to recover from the Covid-19 induced economic hardships with minimal disturbances.

He said sanctions, although the West prefer to describe them as targeted, were actually an investment repellent.

"The sanctions increase the perception of Zimbabwe as being in a high-risk profile category, thereby diminishing the credibility of investment and investor confidence, while exacerbating investment risks," said President Chakwera.

"This further diminishes the country's prospects of obtaining impactful FDI and serves as a deterrent for economic emancipation, growth and stability."

President Chakwera saluted international organisations and countries that had gone against the grain to support Zimbabwe even when the conditions were difficult.

Zimbabwe has been on an engagement and re-engagement drive, where the country has tried to reach out to new friends and past adversaries for cooperation.

Despite the olive branch, the West have remained adamant on their sanctions stance, leaving the country no option, but to continue voicing against the illegal restrictions which are not recognised by international laws.

Speaking at the same event, Zimbabwe Ambassador to the UK, Colonel (Retired) Christian Katsande, applauded the unwavering support by members of SADC, the African Union and beyond.

"Zimbabwe deeply appreciates the support and solidarity by members of SADC, the African Union and beyond, their resolve to continue to come together every year to campaign against the sanctions against Zimbabwe until such time all such measures have been lifted," he said.