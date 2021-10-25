Zimbabwe: Chitembwe Hails Charges After Chibuku Progress

Harare City... ... ... ... ... ... .0

HARARE City coach, Lloyd Chitembwe, has hailed his charges after they secured a quarter-final berth in the Chibuku Super Cup following a goalless stalemate with Dynamos, at Baobab yesterday.

The Glamour Boys rested some of their key players including captain Patson Jaure, Shadreck Nyahwa, Trevor Mavhunga and Godknows Murwira.

The match was played simultaneously with the CAPS United versus ZPC Kariba who also had a chance to qualify for the quarter-finals.

But, with Makepekepe beating the Kariba side at the National Sports Stadium, it was Harare City, who progressed, courtesy of the draw.

They will now take on newcomers Cranborne Bullets next weekend.

"I am very happy for progressing to the quarter-finals of this Chibuku Super Cup, after getting this point against Dynamos," said Chitembwe.

"We really wanted to win this match because we knew only a win would guarantee us progress.

"We created several scoring chances, which we should have buried, but I wouldn't want to blame my boys.

"They gave a really good shift and, for a team working with the bigger picture in mind, I am very happy with how everything panned out.

"We were also missing the services of several other big players.

"But, at the end of it all, we did what we were supposed to do as a team, that is to qualify for the next round. I am very happy and we are already looking forward to the next match against Cranborne Bullets.

"The game against Dynamos was good, very good, and it was nice seeing my boys doing so much against a team which hasn't lost a game, since the start of the tournament."

Dynamos coach, Tonderai Ndiraya, said his team were already looking forward to their quarter-final clash against Black Rhinos.

"Well, the match against Harare City was a bit tough, given we needed to keep our unbeaten record in the group stages intact," said Ndiraya.

"But, look, it was a really good show from our boys.

"We had a 17-year-old debutante, Steven Chatikobo, and we also gave a starting berth to Albert Manenji.

"We missed several guys but I am happy with how those who were given the chance performed.

"We really got to know who can come in where we need some fresh legs. I am very excited by the fact that we have gone for 10 games without losing.

"We have also conceded just two goals in those matches.

"Those goals were scored by our own player Emmanuel Jalai meaning no player from any other team has scored against us.

"It is a good feeling and a boost going towards the quarter-final against Black Rhinos, a team which has caused all sorts of problems in the past."

Teams

Harare City

Chigumba, Z. Bizeki, I. Zambezi, H. Chapusha, D. Masukuta, K. Kapikinyu, M. Muchenje, E. Mandiranga, C. Rupiya, J. Chipangura (E. Ziocha 80th min), W. Manondo

Dynamos

Mvula, E.Jalai, T. Muringai, M. Mawadza ,S. Appiah, A.Maliselo, S. Chatikobo, A. Manenji, D. Temwanjera (L. Musikiri, 69th min), B.Antonio (T. Chidhobha 73rdmin), B. Mushunje