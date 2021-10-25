Zimbabwe: Wild Animals Kill Six in One Week

Six people died last week after being attacked by wild animals in different parts of the country, the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) has confirmed.

This has brought the number of people who have been killed by wildlife since January to 46.

Zimparks expressed concern that lives were being lost as a result of human-wildlife conflict.

The authority said it was training people in communities near wildlife habitats about animal behaviour and also discouraging them from moving during the night.

Zimparks public relations manager, Mr Tinashe Farawo, confirmed the deaths.

"This week (last week) alone we have lost at least six lives," he said. "Four of them were killed by elephants and two by crocodiles. This is a sad week for us. It's bad and these things continue to happen.

"We have been receiving distress calls from communities almost on a daily basis and its very unfortunate." Mr Farawo said they were training communities and empowering them with safety measures.

"Mainly, we teach them about animal behaviour and also discourage them from moving at night because most of these animals move at night," he said Mr Farawo said some of the people were being killed during the day.

"In this latest case in Save, a 46-year-old man was coming from church in the company of other congregates," he said. "They were travelling in a scotch cart.

"Unfortunately, an elephant bull emerged and attacked him. It is unfortunate we are always on record saying our elephants are overpopulated. Human and animal populations are increasing, but the land does not expand." Mr Farawo expressed concern that wildlife was also destroying its habitats.