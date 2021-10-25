Zimbabwe: All Set for Zanu-PF Annual Conference

ALL is set for the Zanu PF 19th National People's Conference in Bindura with the President expected to chair a Politburo meeting on Wednesday where the Central Committee report will also be tabled.

The National People's Conference that will be held in a hybrid format owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, will see provinces following the main proceedings in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province, virtually.

Last year, due to Covid-19, the ruling party postponed the National Annual People's Conference but this year the event will proceed albeit with provinces congregating at 10 different venues in their regions while the party's Politburo will be at the main venue in Bindura, with everyone following proceedings virtually.

The conference will be held from October 25 to 31, 2021, with all delegates expected to produce their valid Covid-19 vaccination certificates before accreditation.

Service providers and other stakeholders will also be accredited at provincial centres.

Running under the theme "Growing and Modernising the Economy towards Vision 2030", the Conference will discuss among other things, the state of the party, state of the economy, food security and nutrition, social services and poverty eradication, macro-economic stability and reengagement, infrastructure development and utilities as well as value addition and beneficiation.

In his address to the Politburo last week, the President said the conference offers the ruling party a chance to reflect on progress made thus far in fulfilling the party's electoral promises.

"The forthcoming 19th National People's Conference must allow us to demonstrate the extent to which we have achieved that which we envisioned in the previous Congress and Conference resolutions as well as the 2018 People's Manifesto," said the President.

Zanu PF acting spokesperson Cde Mike Bimha said it is all systems go for the conference.

"We have been putting final touches even during the weekend we were at work to ensure that all the provinces are ready.

"Tomorrow (today) we will have a meeting to assess the progress made but we are happy with the work that has been put in preparation for the conference.

"We are happy that after a long time we are meeting again. Of course we won't be meeting in large numbers because of Covid-19 but we are glad that we will be meeting.

"This is a time for us to take stock of the year. We will look at the work that the party has been doing as we prepare to ensure that we deliver five million votes for the President. Indeed, this is a good time for us to strategise," said Cde Bimha.

The conference is also coming on the backdrop of rapid modernisation, industrialisation and economic growth, with development that leaves no one behind as the country under Zanu PF rule marches towards Vision 2030 to become an upper middle class economy by 2030.