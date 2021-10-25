Zimbabwe: West Properties Embarks On Clean-Up Campaign

West Properties Zimbabwe last week embarked on a clean-up campaign outside Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and along Mazowe Road as part of its contribution in support of the national clean-up campaign launched by the Government in 2018.

The company's chief operations officer Mrs Tatiana Ellis said they were aligning themselves with the global vision for sustainability and the First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa's initiative to clean up the country by embarking on the clean-up campaign.

"Today, each one of us has an opportunity to start making a difference in our environment," she said. "We align ourselves with the global vision for sustainability and our First Lady's initiative to clean up our country by embarking in this clean-up event."

West Properties chief marketing officer Mrs Marilyn Mosha said they will continue to serve the communities as they commit to "preserving this beautiful earth for future generations".

"West Properties has joined the global campaign aimed at creating a clean environment by launching an annual clean-up and environmental awareness campaign that covers all major cities in Zimbabwe," she said.

"West Property's clean-up campaign aligns to the national goals and is also consistent with Government's clean cities vision launched by President Mnangagwa in December 2018 under the theme "Zero tolerance to litter: my environment my pride." She said besides its commitment to the environment as a community development tool, the environmental awareness and clean-up campaign also dovetails with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG14 and SDG15. "West Properties is, therefore, committing to the clean-up exercise to eradicate pollution, in full compliance to best practices on waste disposal, particularly of plastics," she said.