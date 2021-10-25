Namibia: Walvis Bay Man Allegedly Kills Girlfriend, Then Himself

THE body of a Walvis Bay resident, identified as Shaanika Aristofel (40), on Saturday morning washed ashore at Independence Beach with a head-shot wound.

Aristofel was found with a firearm licence in his wallet, but no firearm.

It is suspected that the he walked into the sea and took his own life.

No foul play is suspected.

Aristofel worked at Swakop Uranium mine.

According to Erongo unit commander for community affairs inspector Ileni Shapumba, the deceaced is also suspected to have shot and killed his girlfriend, Paulina Namalambo (52), on Saturday evening at Henties Bay.

Namalambo alledgedly did not report for work at the Jongmei Road Construction company at Henties Bay on Saturday or Sunday.

The police found her body covered with a blanked on a bed at home with a gunshot wound to the head.

It is suspected that Aristofel shot and killed Namalambo, hiked to Walvis Bay, and took his life.

The next of kin of both the deceased have been informed of their deaths.

Police investigations continue.