Namibia Book Place On Big Stage

AFTER Namibia's historic eight-wicket victory against Ireland on Friday to book their spot in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, Namibia have made the cricketing world sit up and take notice.

For a small cricketing nation with just a few hundred senior players, it's a tremendous achievement, as national coach Pierre de Bruyn emphasised after the match.

"We are not an organisation with the luxury of a lot of resources around us," he was quoted by AFP as saying.

"I've got 18 players to pick from in my national squad and I know what they've put in for the last three years. It sounds like a cliche that the hard work has paid off, but it certainly did and I'm really ecstatic for the players," he added.

On Friday, Ireland seemed to be cruising to victory when their openers Paul Stirling and Kevin O'Brien smashed 61 runs from the first seven overs, but Namibia stuck to their task and gradually turned the tide.

Bernard Scholtz got the breakthrough, dismissing Stirling for 38, and when Jan Frylinck dismissed O'Brien for 25, their run rate started to drop, as Namibia turned on the screws with some tight bowling and regular wickets.

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie scored 21, but none of their other batsmen could reach double figures as they were restricted to a manageable 125/8.

Frylinck was the pick of Namibia's bowlers, taking 3/21, while David Wiese took 2/22.

In reply, Namibia's batsmen got off to a slow start and when Zane Green was dismissed for 24, they only had 73 runs on the board after 13 overs, still needing 52 for victory off 42 balls.

Captain Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese, however, steadily chipped away at the target - Erasmus with some great running between the wicket, and Wiese with some big boundaries, before the latter clinched their victory with a four off Kevin O'Brien to spark wild scenes of jubilation amongst Namibia's players and support staff.

Wiese won his second man of the match award, scoring 28 off 14 balls, but he paid tribute to Erasmus' contribution of 53 off 49 balls.

"It's completely overwhelming. I don't think I deserve to be sitting here. I think the captain Gerhard Erasmus deserves to be man of the match," he said.

Namibia have now qualified for the Super 12 stage of the competition where they will take on cricketing heavyweights India, Pakistan and New Zealand, as well as Afghanistan and Scotland, with their first match up against the latter on Wednesday.

De Bruyn said they now wanted to compete to the best of their ability.

"We are ecstatic, I've got to remind myself what just happened out there, but it has happened to a really good group of people. It's time for us to reflect and also enjoy this moment, but we certainly didn't come here to go and lie down now," he said.

"Facing India, Pakistan and New Zealand, those types of teams, is going to be a great experience for these players, but we want to be competitive in whatever we do, with ball, bat and in the field. The way we present ourselves, we are going to compete, and we are looking forward to that," he added.