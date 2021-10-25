Namibia: Kakololo Is Back

NATHANEAL Kakololo put a recent run of defeats behind him with an impressive fourth round knockout victory over Johannes Niinkoti on Friday night.

Kakololo had lost his last two fights to foreign opponents in Ukraine and Russia, but on Friday in the main fight of MTC Salute Academy's Building Champions Bonanza, he dominated from the start.

In a featherweight rematch between the two boxers, Kakololo made much quicker work this time around, following his points victory in November last year.

He already had Niinkoti in trouble when he landed some big shots towards the end of the first round, and although Niinkoti managed to stay out of trouble in the second, Kakololo once again caught him with some sharp combinations on the ropes by the third.

The end came soon in the fourth as Kakololo sent Niinkoti to the canvas with a right hook, and although he managed to beat the count, Kakololo was all over him and sent him down a second time for good to win by a knockout.

Kakololo, who now has a record of 12 wins, three defeats and one draw, said he was back to his best.

"Like I said before I am back and whoever is going to stand in front of me in the ring is going to pay. What happened in Russia and the Ukraine is now a thing of the past," he said.

"I just want to tell my fans that I am back and this time around, I'll have no mercy. I'm back and I'm here to collect whatever is on the table," he added.

In the main supporting bout, Albinus Felesianu beat Matheus Kaandara on a split points decision in a super lightweight fight over four rounds.

In an evenly matched fight, Felesianu landed some good combinations at the start, but Kaandara finished stronger, although both boxers tired significantly by the fourth round.

Two judges scored the fight for Felesianu, 40-36 and 39-37, while a third scored it 39-37 to Kaandara.

Namibia's former IBO international bantamweight champion, Jonas Matheus, beat Salatiel Moses on a unanimous points decision over four rounds in a bantamweight fight, after dominating from the start. Mateus landed some big shots, but spent most of the fight chasing the elusive Moses, who managed to see out the fight.

It was Mateus' 14th professional victory, while he has lost three and drawn one fight.

In a flyweight fight, Fillemon Nghutenyane beat Mathews Nghikevali on points over four rounds, with all three judges scoring it 40-36 in his favour.

Bernard Bernard, meanwhile, beat Fillipus Amwaama on a second round technical knockout in a welterweight fight after dominating from the start. He sent Amwaama to the canvas and although he managed to get up the referee stopped the fight after two minutes 20 seconds of the second round.

In a lightweight fight over four rounds, Lazarus Shaningwa beat Andreas Nghinaunye on a unanimous points decision.

In a bantamweight fight, Jonas Erastus beat Antonio Moses on a unanimous points decision over four rounds.

In a super bantamweight fight, Immanuel Andeleki beat John Shitilifa on a split points decision over four rounds.

In a bantamweight fight, Lazarus Namalambo and Andreas Mwenyo drew their contest over six rounds.

In a welterweight fight over six rounds, Sakaria Amutjaa beat David Haufiku on a unanimous points decision.

In other results, Japhet Amukwa beat Paulus Shonena in a bantamweight fight; Reinhold Mateus beat Blassius Mogotse in a welterweight fight; ans Immanuel Nghilongwa beat Magaret Nepemba in a featherweight fight, while Gabtriel Jamba and Petrus Salomon drew their bantamweight fight, and Shifiona Tomas and Teofelus Nashilongo drew their super bantamweight fight.