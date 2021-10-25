Zimbabwe: Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day Bearing Fruit - Envoy

interview

The collective voice of SADC member states in the call for the unconditional removal of the illegal economic sanctions that were imposed on Zimbabwe by Western nations, combined with the Second Republic's re-engagement and engagement policies are now bearing fruit. Our Political Editor Fungi Kwaramba (FK) sat down with Tanzanian Ambassador Professor Emmanuel Mbennah (EM), who believes Zimbabwe is ticking all the boxes in entrenching democracy. Below are excerpts of the interview.

FK: Today we are observing the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day, tell us the significance of this day as a Member State of the regional bloc?

EM: This is an important day not only for Zimbabwe, but for SADC as a whole, this is a brainchild of our late (Tanzanian) President John Magufuli. It is a very important day because it provides a context through which people in the region can collectively and individually ask why these sanctions are there, they are painful, they are negative, and affect the people of Zimbabwe. So, we are rallying behind Zimbabwe to have them removed. However, it is also an important day for Tanzania because we believe that the sanctions are unfair, that they do not benefit anyone, and Tanzania values the lives of the people of Zimbabwe. We are sister countries and we cannot just stand aside and watch.

FK: What are you doing as an embassy to mark the day?

EM: This year with my colleagues, other African ambassadors, we have thought it is important to do something together so that our combined voice can be heard.

FK: How do you gauge the effectiveness of this collective action?

EM: No voice heard remains without effect. Some of the effects of these voices are gradually building, so I have no doubt that this Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day and efforts that have been made have value, together with the Government of Zimbabwe's engagement and re-engagement efforts. I see a softening of the stance. As we speak, I understand that the UN has sent a rapporteur to come and understand and assess the impact of sanctions on Zimbabwe. This is in part because of the various efforts that have been made, including through the SADC Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day.

FK: You have been in Zimbabwe for over a year now, what is your assessment of the political and social situation?

EM: People have assumptions, they have interests and agendas and all those constitute a grid through which perceptions are formed. Unfortunately, many of the perceptions are constructed by people who are far from Zimbabwe, they project false images of Zimbabwe and the situation on the ground, and people who are not on the ground consider that to be the reality, so there is a lot of misinformation a lot of false narratives. I have been here for over a year, I see peace and stability. I see commitment towards improving social service delivery. A commendable job has been done with the freedom of the media, the licensing processes, television and radio licenses, those are not signs of a country where there is no freedom of the media and expression. Where there is no freedom, no government will grant licenses.

On the issue of human rights, we hear of abductions and all that, but we also hear of stage-managed abductions. We hear of attempted assassinations, but we also hear of stage-managed assassination stories. One has thus to go to the source and validate such claims. I have seen progress in almost every sphere. I have heard time and time again invitations from the highest office for dialogue, platforms to discuss, spaces to engage exist and I think they should be used to the fullest because they offer an opportunity for taking the nation forward.

FK: Let's talk about terrorism and how it is affecting the region. As a Government, how have you dealt with this, especially in neighbouring Mozambique?

EM: The Cabo Delgado situation in Mozambique is a real threat and Tanzania is participating together with SADC to make sure that there is support for Mozambique.

Tanzania was asked to host the SADC Ant-Terrorism Unit and we feel honoured with the responsibility to provide leadership in that area.

FK: As a Government, how have you dealt with cyber-terrorism?

EM: We have internal processes to manage and track messages on social media platforms that may have the potential to endanger or threaten people, peace and stability, be it from within our country or outside. We have the Tanzanian Regulatory Authority, we have arms of Government that track that. We don't want to limit freedom of expression if it is fair, but we don't want to see people abuse that freedom to the detriment of peace and security, so we have mechanisms in place to ensure that is under control.

FK: Coming to trade, how has the Covid-19 pandemic affected trade between the two countries?

EM: No one has been spared by the Covid-19 pandemic, movement of people and goods have been limited from total lockdown to suspension of travel that definitely reduced the volumes of trade that we were hoping to maximise, but I am very confident that we will increase and expand trade between our two nations very soon. With better management of the pandemic, trade will resume at a higher level.

FK: Ambassador, tell us about travelling to Tanzania, is it difficult for Zimbabweans?

EM: It is very easy to travel to Tanzania, the processes are streamlined, you don't need a visa to travel to Tanzania. With our commitment to fighting things like corruption, people should not pay anything to get services. If there are coming for cars, the Dar es Salam port is now refurbished, it has been expanded, it is now very organised. It is my hope that Zimbabwean business people will take advantage and invest in Tanzania.