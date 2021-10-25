Namibia: Keeping Girls in School With Sanitary Pad Donations

THE B2Gold mine and Omake Charity Organisation donated over 1 000 packets of sanitary pads to girls in the Okakarara constituency last week.

This was after some schools asked for assistance as they were worried that some girls were dropping out or staying away from school for up to four days a month while menstruating.

Omake chairperson Eddy Gobetsi urged others to donate sanitary pads.

"It is very important for stakeholders to assist the girl child and schools in accessing especialy re-usable, washable hygienic sanitary pads to ensure sustainability. We encourage learners not lose to hope as we are working non-stop with various stakeholders to find a sustainable, hygienic solution through re-usable, washable sanitary pads like Safepad Technology and other available brands," he said.

Waterberg Primary School, Waterberg Secondary School and Okakarara Secondary School pupils were among those who benefited.