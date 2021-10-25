Namibia: Brilliant Civics End Trophy Drought

It had been 13 long years since Civics last felt that wonderful feeling of being champions. They beat Mighty Gunners 3-2 in an enthralling final contest played at a windy Vineta Stadium at Swakopmund on Saturday.

Civics will not wait that long to win another trophy, club chairman Donelly Nell vowed. He was a stalwart of the last squad to lift the FA Cup for the second time in the club's history.

"You should be looking forward to the new Civics next season. This is just the beginning of greater things to come," a hoarse Nell, who had been in the stands with other supporters cheering vociferously for his side, told reporters.

"I'm a very proud chairman. It's been thirteen years without any silverware at Civics. Today was one of those days where we just decided to recreate history; the old history when I still played for Civics."

The Civilians were buzzing from the onset and it was no surprise when Aubrey Amseb broke the deadlock inside 20 minutes with a low drive from the edge of the box. However, Gunners equalised through veteran striker Vernon Klazen midway in the first period, before towering midfielder Quinton Kuruseb headed Civics ahead again moments before the halftime whistle went.

The industrious Marcel Papama made it 3-1 for Civics with a crisp strike on the hour mark. But again, the Gunners refused to go down meekly and fired back soon after, this time through substitute Shivolo Mutubulwa whose speculative long range shot flew into the top corner to make it 3-2.

"We controlled the game from the get go. We had a plan and trained hard for this game. We've had a very good team spirit. Today, we really showed class and what Civics is made of," Nell said.

"The tournament has been brilliant. We really hope that the league resumes. We're going to try and keep this great bunch of brilliant players together."

Winning coach Jeremy Zimmer struggled for words after the epic roller-coaster, saying he was indebted to his players for securing his first title as a coach.

"Overwhelmed. I'm so happy. We really wanted to win this. It means a lot for us as technical team, the players and entire Civics family. It's a big achievement for us and we will take it and go forward with it," Zimmer said.

"What happened here, we must just take it into the transitional [top tier] league and take it to the next level."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gunners were understandably disappointed to settle for silver again, having done so in 2013 and 2017. But they will regroup and come again, head coach Gebhardt Hengari said.

"It's work in progress. We will not give up; we'll pick ourselves up and go for a fourth final or even the tenth until we win. We will just be patient and keep on strengthening the team so that next time we pull through," said Hengari.

While his side came up short collectively, Gunners captain Olsen Ameb starred on an individual level and was honoured with the best player of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh 2021. Teammate Asser Hara-Amseb took the top scorer award with seven goals.

Civics goalkeeper Viril Namaseb had more to cheer about after scooping the tournament's best goalkeeper prize.

Willem Haitembu and Hangula Hangula got the referee and assistant referee of the MTC NFA Cup Aweh 2021 respectively.

Blue Waters took third place following a 3-1 win over Young African.