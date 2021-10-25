Rwanda: APR FC Knocked Out of CAF Champions League

APR FC suffered an early exit from the 2021/22 CAF Champions League following a 4-0 loss to Tunisian side Etoile Sportive du Sahel of Tunisia in the return leg on Saturday.

The result earned a 4-0 goal advantage for the hosts and granted them passage to the first round of the CAF Champions League.

Both sides had played 1-1 draw in the first leg in Kigali.

Chikhaoui Yassine scored twice while the other goals came from Mohammed Dhaoui and Aly Soumah.

APR FC's best campaign in Africa's premier club competition was during the 2004 season when they reached the third round under the stewardship of late Jean Marie Ntagwabira.

Since then, APR FC, who are regarded as the country's most successful club has faltered in the continent's elite competition.

APR has a poor record against North African teams and also, Etoile du Sahel has never lost to APR in their past two meetings.

APR have never reached the group stage since they made their debut in one of Africa's biggest club competitions in 1997.