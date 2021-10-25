Zimbabwe: Anti-Sanctions Race On Today

ELITE Community Sports will today host the anti-sanctions half marathon opposite Zororo Memorial Park in Chitungwiza.

The event will see athletes taking part in the 5km, 10km and 21km races.

Event organiser, Tendai "T Buns" Zhakata, said the event will come on the day the country is also having an anti-sanctions march, which will be held in the capital.

"We have decided to hold the event, in collaboration with the Harare Athletics Board, so that we send a message to the West that sanctions are biting ordinary Zimbabweans.

"The races will see athletes taking part in 5km, 10km and 21km races.

"We are looking forward to a good turnout as the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, Airforce of Zimbabwea and the Zimbabwe Republic Police are sending their teams.

"There will also be races for wheelchair athletes and we have a number of sponsors like Nyaradzo, Pepsi, to name but a few."

Some of the athletes expected to take part include Highlanders vice-chairman, Modern Ngwenya, who has since confirmed his availability for the race.

Ngwenya, one of the best football administrators in the country, is now eyeing a seat on the ZIFA board, in the next elections, as a vice-chairman of the association.