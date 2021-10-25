Zimbabwe/Swaziland: Mighty Warriors Skipper Vows to Beat Eswatini

MIGHTY Warriors skipper, Emmaculate Msipa, has promised the nation they will finish off the job in Eswatini tomorrow, to book a place in the last qualifying round, of the Africa Women Cup of Nations.

The winners will progress to the last qualifying round where they will meet either Angola or Botswana.

Zimbabwe carry a healthy lead, after beating Eswatini 3-1, at the National Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Mighty Warriors lew to Johannesburg, in the early hours of yesterday, but had to endure a road trip of about 400kms to Manzini, a city in Eswatini, where the match will be played.

ZIFA say the team had to complete the rest of their journey from South Africa by road due to unavailability of fights.

By yesterday's afternoon the team was still in Johannesburg, having landed around 9 am.

The Mighty Warriors laid a good foundation with goals from Marjoury Nyaumwe (6th minute), Priviledge Mupeti (16th minute), and Msipa (45th minute), in the reverse leg.

However, they conceded an away goal after Eswati pulled one back, in the 42nd minute.

"We are really disappointed as a team, for conceding a goal, because we know an away goal is really important, especially in these qualifiers," said Msipa.

"But, I just want to promise the nation that we are going to go through.

"We will win the match and progress to the next round."

The midfielder added she believes they have a good chance of qualifying for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations finals in Morroco next year July.

"This is our best chance to qualify for the AWCON. We played both teams (Angola and Botswana) at the COSAFA and we have confidence we can beat either team," said Msipa.

Botswana already have one foot in the last qualifying round, after they hammered Angola 5-1, in Luanda.

Eswatini coach, Dumisani Makhanya, speaking after the defeat in Harare, warned the Mighty Warriors this battle was not yet over.

"In the return game, we will plan for them, football is a game of surprises, we will plan for them properly," he said.

"Winning the return leg will depend upon our proper planning, we saw their mistakes and we will work on them.

"We are going to play at home, there are a lot of expectations, and we will not sit back."

Mighty Warriors delegation

Players: Magwede Lindiwe, Cynthia Shonga, Maud Mafuruse, Marjory Nyaumwe, Christabel Katona, Danai Bhobho, Purity Mugayi, Rudo Neshamba, Shyline Dambamuromo, Priviledge Mupeti, Dinah Rose Banda, Sheila Makoto, Natasha Ndowa, Emaculate Msipa, Nokubhosi Ncube, Edeline Mutumbami, Egness Tumbare, Alice Moyo.

Technical Team: Sithetheliwe Sibanda (head coach), Perkence Nyamutamba (assistant coach),Kudakwashe Matuwi (assistant coach), Peter Nkomo (goalkeepers coach),Beaulah Msarah (head of delegation), Dorothy Masawi (doctor), Tafadzwa Basera (team manager), Ndhlovu Semukeliso (kit manager), Kudzanai Matavire (physiotherapist).