Zimbabwe: Muchena, Chitate Win Exide Race

LYNO Muchena and Olivia Chatate won the Exide marathon at Old Georgians Sports Club yesterday.

The two atheletes finished the race in 2hours 25 minutes and 3 hours 15 minutes.

Muchena, of Mr Price Athletics Club, said he only had two weeks to prepare for the race.

"I am very happy with this win, especially coming from the Covid-19 lockdown," he said.

"I managed to beat several top athletes, who gave me a good run.

"I am grateful to the sponsors, Chloride Zimbabwe, through their Exide brand, for remembering us.

"The race was tough and I had to contend with seasoned athletes, who were on my back.

"The race started at a fast pace and I kept up with the leaders, only to break free, on the 38km peg where I took control, and never looked back.

"We are coming from a difficult period and winning the race gives me confidence of doing well, in future races."

The Mutare-born athlete finished ahead of Blessing Waison, who was second, in 2hours 29 minutes while Blessing Topodza was third in 2 hours 30 minutes.

In the women race, Chitate romped home to victory ahead of Rutendo Nyapindu, who came second in 3 hours 32 minutes.

Faith Nyasango was third in 3 hours 41 minutes.

The 21km was won by Moses Tarakinyu in 1 hour 2 minutes, Munyaradzi Jari was second and Kelvin Pangiso finished third.

The women's race was won by Fortunate Chidzivo in 2 hours 26 minutes.

Patience Murove was second with Ethel Sibanda in third place.

In the 10km race, Lloyd Ngavaite was triumphant ahead of Golden Mhundirwa and Nomore Wikiri.

The women's race was won by Bertha Chikanga with Allen Mamautse and Thobikile Ncube in second and third place.