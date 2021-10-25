Zimbabwe: Dembo's Tombstone Unveiled

Chaka Village in Chirumanzu was a hive of activity at the weekend as friends and close associates gathered for the late sungura music icon Leonard Dembo's tombstone unveiling.

The event coincided with the Silver Jubilee celebrations for the late Barura Express Band leader.

Dembo died on April 9 1996 aged 37 and it has taken the family 25 years to come together and celebrate the life of the legend.

Dembo's widow Eunice and her children Morgen, Tendai and Fenistia hailed Dembo's fans for making the day a success.

Music promoter Partson Chimbodza travelled to Chirumanzu from Harare where he urged the family to remain united.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Tendai said it was befitting for his father to be remembered this way.

"It is a huge honour for our father to be remembered in such a big way," he said. "We have been waiting for this moment over the years and I am glad that it has come at the right time.

"I would like to thank the Leonard Dembo fans who made this event a success and I will always cherish them."