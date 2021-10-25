Zimbabwe: Caps Reserve Best for Last

CAPS United spoiled the day for ZPC Kariba with two second half goals, which ended the visitors' hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup, at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

A 67th minute header by Clive Augusto, and a 52nd minute own goal by ZPC Kariba defender Melvin Mekiwa, turned the game on its head after Moses Demera had put the Kariba side on course, in the first half.

CAPS United only had their pride to defend, after they were eliminated from the tournament last week, following a largely poor run, which has seen them end with only two wins, in 10 starts.

ZPC Kariba still had a mathematical chance, after they had eased to within two points of their nearest rivals in the race Harare City.

A win by a two-goal margin could have done the trick, after Harare City played out a goalless draw against Dynamos in the other match at Baobab, yesterday.

ZPC Kariba coach, Godfrey Tamirepi, was irritated by the manner his team gave away their first half advantage.

"I am very disappointed by the result. This was a game which was within our control. The destiny was in our hands and we just gave it away; there was no fighting spirit," he said.

"In the second half, we slowed down, for whatever reasons, I don't know.

"We couldn't keep the ball.

"CAPS United were hungrier side than us."

ZPC Kariba showed intent in the opening minutes.

CAPS United had defended well, in the first half hour, but the defenders were caught napping, shortly after the water break.

Demera pounced on a loose ball, just inside the box, and struck a grounder that beat 'keeper Simba Chinani, to his far right corner, for the opening goal.

The Green Machine had penalty appeals turned down soon afterwards when ZPC Kariba 'keeper, Tapiwa Chilenga, clattered into Makepekepe skipper, Phineas Bamusi.

Referee Busani Siwawa signaled a corner kick for the Green Machine, despite the spirited calls, from the hosts.

But, soon after the restart, the teams were back on level terms.

Mekiwa beat his own 'keeper, with a miscued clearance in the 52nd minute, after Augusto had made a fine run down the left and released a low cross into the box.

Leeroy Mavunga shot weakly at the 'keeper before Joseph Thulani pounced on the rebound.

But, in a desperate attempt to clear the lines, ZPC Kariba defender Mekiwa, became the fall guy.

The goal gave Makepekepe fresh impetus and Tatenda Makurumidze forced a good save from a free-kick before Augusto's shot grazed the upright, on the hour mark.

The forward got it right, moments later, when he scored the winner, after reacting the fastest to a corner kick, in the 67th minute.

The Green Machine's coach Darlington Dodo, who had faced some difficult moments during the campaign, was beaming during the post-match interview.

"I'm actually happy for the boys. We responded well because we did not have a very good game in the first half," he said.

"Our approach was wrong but we changed the mental attitude in the second half.

"We stated probing, we started doing the right things, we kept the ball very well, our movements were perfect and we were blessed with goals.

"What impressed me most was the conversion in the second half.

"We had two good chances and we did exactly what we were supposed to do. We could have got more but I am happy with the two that we scored," said Dodo.

Teams

CAPS United: S. Chinani, M. Nyenye, B. Mpofu, C. Mavhurume, R. Hachiro, T. Pio, T. Makurumidze (J. Zhuwawu, 85th min), J. Thulani, P. Bhamusi, L. Mavunga (T. Tumba, 66th min), C. Augusto (E. Karembo, 89th min)

ZPC Kariba: T. Chilenga, B. Mutukure (S. Makawa, 69th min), C. Mujuru, T. Nyabinde, G. Goriyati, C. Muleya, B. Juru, M. Mekiwa, S. Gorogodyo, L. Gwerina (V. Kawe, 67th min), M. Demera (B. Sibanda, 85th min)

CAPS United... ... ... .. (0) 2

ZPC Kariba... ... ... ... . (1) 1