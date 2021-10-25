Zimbabwe: CBZ Agribusiness Manager Up for Theft

CBZ Agribusiness manager Tafadzwa Madzokere was yesterday sentenced to 24 months in jail after she stole US$8 500 and mobile phones from her estranged boyfriend.

Madzokere will not serve time in jail after magistrate Joseph Mundondo suspended six months on condition that she does not commit the same offence in five years and another 10 months on condition that she pays back the US$8 500 by November 30 this year.

For the remaining eight months, she will do 280 hours of community service at Eastridge Infant school. The matter was investigated by Sergeant Ncube of Harare Central Police Station. The court heard that on March 19 this year, Madzokere met the complainant who is not named in court papers, but is her boyfriend, in Harare city centre.

The complainant and Madzokere had a disagreement over an unknown issue and Madzokere grabbed three iPhone cell phones from the complainant and fled the scene in her vehicle. He tried to chase the convict, but failed to apprehend her. It is said he then went to Nedbank where he withdrew US$10 000 and he placed it in the dashboard.

The complainant then phoned Madzokere and asked to meet her at Celebration Centre in Borrowdale. The court heard that Madzokere proceeded to the place and met the complainant and they again had a disagreement where the convict opened the vehicle's dashboard and took away US$8 500 and the new phones he had bought. Again she fled the scene after the boyfriend attempted to assault her.

The complainant then reported the matter at Harare Central Police Station after discovering that his money was stolen.